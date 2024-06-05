Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Northern Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 18.0% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,516,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,814,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,658,438. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $460.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

