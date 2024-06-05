Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 1.1%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $460.11 and last traded at $459.57. 8,099,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 42,637,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.37.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.92 and a 200-day moving average of $426.00.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

