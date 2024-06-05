Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 1.1%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $460.11 and last traded at $459.57. 8,099,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 42,637,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.37.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.92 and a 200-day moving average of $426.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
