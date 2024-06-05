Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $9.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.53. The company had a trading volume of 33,398,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,888,219. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.00. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $463.61.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

