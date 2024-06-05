Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 385,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the previous session’s volume of 103,941 shares.The stock last traded at $47.01 and had previously closed at $46.77.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $531.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,428,000 after acquiring an additional 165,342 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.