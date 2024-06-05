Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 385,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the previous session’s volume of 103,941 shares.The stock last traded at $47.01 and had previously closed at $46.77.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $531.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
