Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.73

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $972.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 138,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

