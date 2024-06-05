Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 834,370 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 363,442 shares.The stock last traded at $23.92 and had previously closed at $23.85.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

