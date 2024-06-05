iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Bought by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 315,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 83,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,575. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

