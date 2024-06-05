iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 163,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 103,512 shares.The stock last traded at $36.85 and had previously closed at $36.72.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. The company has a market cap of $602.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 93,930 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 986.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

