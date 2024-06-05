iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Cut by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.8% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,876,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $531.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,388. The stock has a market cap of $458.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $535.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $519.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.31.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

