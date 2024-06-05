iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $163,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $116.66. 382,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,958. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average of $109.40. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.02.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.