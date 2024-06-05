iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.12

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.12 and last traded at $82.11, with a volume of 248849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.52.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.92. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

