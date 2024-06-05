iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.33

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.33 and last traded at $90.33, with a volume of 412667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.01.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 445.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,962,000 after purchasing an additional 824,164 shares in the last quarter. Gray Foundation grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Gray Foundation now owns 522,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,993,000 after purchasing an additional 435,070 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 572.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after purchasing an additional 276,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,310,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 537.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 287,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,597 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

