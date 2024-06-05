iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.49

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.49 and last traded at $94.36, with a volume of 3630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.90.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.