iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.59

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.59 and last traded at $93.55, with a volume of 53736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.04.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,176,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 90,120 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7,644.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.