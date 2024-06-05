iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.35

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.35 and last traded at $46.23, with a volume of 84294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
