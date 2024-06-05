iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.04

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.04 and last traded at $76.79, with a volume of 332593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.34.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $890.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

