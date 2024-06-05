iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $165.83

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $165.83 and last traded at $165.87, with a volume of 1064728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.74.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.
