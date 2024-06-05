iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.65

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.65 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 33228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

