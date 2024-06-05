iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $259.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

