J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 9.20 Per Share

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share by the grocer on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

J Sainsbury Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 275.80 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,643.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.66. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 243.80 ($3.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 311.16 ($3.99). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 270.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J Sainsbury

In related news, insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.37), for a total value of £498,774.24 ($639,044.51). 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBRY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 236 ($3.02) to GBX 262 ($3.36) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.84) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.