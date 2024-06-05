John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,816. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Tesla Stock is Under Pressure and at Risk of a Deep Implosion
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The 2 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.