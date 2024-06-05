JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.7% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $54.23. 961,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,699,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.87.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after buying an additional 889,644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after buying an additional 1,415,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,806,000 after buying an additional 378,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,587,000 after buying an additional 493,420 shares during the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

