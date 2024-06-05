JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.7% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $54.23. 961,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,699,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.87.
The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
