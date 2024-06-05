Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,037 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 4.11% of Juniper Networks worth $390,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,172,000 after buying an additional 54,735 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,096.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 452,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 431,855 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Juniper Networks by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 178,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Juniper Networks by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 520,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 158,913 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,429 shares in the company, valued at $37,187,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,220 shares of company stock worth $1,315,803. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

