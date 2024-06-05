JUNO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.77 Million (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $13.77 million and $44,393.67 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

