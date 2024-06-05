Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.13

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.
About Jupiter Fund Management
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
