Kadant’s (KAI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $360.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Kadant Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of KAI stock traded up $6.78 on Wednesday, hitting $282.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,637. Kadant has a twelve month low of $196.99 and a twelve month high of $354.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.78.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadant will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $288,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,693 shares of company stock valued at $827,513. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

