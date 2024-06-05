Kaspa Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $160.35 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $4.43 billion and $160.35 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,841,759,903 coins and its circulating supply is 23,841,769,955 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,837,176,909.780735 with 23,837,166,960.952206 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.17773428 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $116,660,244.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

