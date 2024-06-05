Kize Capital LP Sells 10,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kize Capital LP lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 7.9% of Kize Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kize Capital LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,865,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,805,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

TMUS stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,727,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,394. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.05 and a 1-year high of $181.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

