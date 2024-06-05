KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Position Trimmed by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,505,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,074,765 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,284,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after buying an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,755. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,406,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.