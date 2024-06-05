Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. Stephens dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE KNX traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. 1,827,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,032. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

