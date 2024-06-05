Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KYMR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 71,764 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $2,903,571.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,638,960.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $1,812,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,071,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 71,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $2,903,571.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,697 shares in the company, valued at $32,638,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,595 shares of company stock valued at $17,650,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

