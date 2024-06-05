Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 24,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 39,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 936,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,763. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.