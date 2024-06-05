Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Shell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shell Stock Down 0.4 %

SHEL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,454. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

