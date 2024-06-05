Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.73. 5,440,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,213,619. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average of $76.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

