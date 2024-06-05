Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,006,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,362,975. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.17. The company has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

