Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,087,908 shares of company stock worth $945,310,728. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,781. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $413.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $459.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.62.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.