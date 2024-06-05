Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $8.21 Million Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,408 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in NU by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992,413 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NU by 6.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,703,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,092 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,223,000 after buying an additional 40,584,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NU by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after buying an additional 4,044,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 8.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,949,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,384,000 after buying an additional 2,088,585 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NU. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.74.

NU stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,403,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,611,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

