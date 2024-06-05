Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

VHT stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.31. 69,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

