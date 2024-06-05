Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,362 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 7,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded up $13.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $644.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $664.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $610.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

