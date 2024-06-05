Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,737 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.6% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $53,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after buying an additional 60,419 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.56. 1,499,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,201. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

