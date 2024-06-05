Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 103,707 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,707 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners accounts for about 2.5% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $36,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 65,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,984,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,318,000 after buying an additional 294,302 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

NYSE BEP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. 103,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,504. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -59.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.