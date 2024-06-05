Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 10,497 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $310,102,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $129,332,000 after buying an additional 1,106,305 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,288,000 after buying an additional 776,107 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,424,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $529,997,000 after buying an additional 733,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $968,410,000 after buying an additional 659,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.35.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.81. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.