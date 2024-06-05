Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 87,594 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 51.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

