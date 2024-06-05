Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $454,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,539 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.92 on Wednesday, reaching $295.01. 2,588,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.67 and a 200 day moving average of $303.03.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,947 shares of company stock worth $80,644,647 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

