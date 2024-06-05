Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $586,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $16,077,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.76. The stock had a trading volume of 189,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,511. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,909.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

