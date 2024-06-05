Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $889.99. The stock had a trading volume of 84,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $957.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $913.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.01 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

