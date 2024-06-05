LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading Up 7.5%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 140,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 309,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNZA. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $494.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 152.29% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNZA. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 119.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

