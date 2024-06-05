Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Trading Down 3.1%

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.92. 975,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,204,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -158.62%.

In related news, CEO Karl G. Glassman acquired 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $273,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,223,708.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leggett & Platt news, CEO Karl G. Glassman acquired 23,800 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $273,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,223,708.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,923.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,785 shares of company stock worth $605,877. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,814,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 786,297 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 329.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 834,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after buying an additional 640,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after buying an additional 532,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 675.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 477,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 415,641 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

