Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.24

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 708033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 830,719 shares of company stock worth $18,426,020. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.