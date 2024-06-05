LimeWire Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $136.47 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a total market cap of $136.47 million and $4.95 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 679,711,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,935,388 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 679,711,935 with 286,935,388.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.47454699 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $4,568,608.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

